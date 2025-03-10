HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 416,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,378. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.76. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

