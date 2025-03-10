HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.76. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

