HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,125 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 121,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VB opened at $228.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

