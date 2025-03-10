HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.36 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

