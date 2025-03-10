HM Payson & Co. Buys 256 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $68.00 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

