HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 587.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 581.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

SMCI stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

