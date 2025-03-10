HM Payson & Co. Purchases 107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.