Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.22), with a volume of 1570916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.48 ($3.26).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.43) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £430.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.67.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Julia Porter purchased 2,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,445.71). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £102,375 ($132,335.83). Insiders have purchased a total of 121,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

