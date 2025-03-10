Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $248.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.38.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

