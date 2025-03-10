Hoppy (HOPPY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.67 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Hoppy has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $3.10 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hoppy

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00001802 USD and is down -17.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,415,567.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

