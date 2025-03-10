Humanscape Trading Down 8.7% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM), now Hippocrat (HPO), is a blockchain-powered platform rebranded in 2023 to focus on decentralised healthcare data management. It empowers users to control and monetise their health data securely while promoting global access to healthcare services through its blockchain ecosystem.”

