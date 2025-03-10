Ignition 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $278,288.53 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $67.96 million and approximately $278,288.53 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $83,138.96 or 1.00439518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,895.75 or 1.00145708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,906.66 or 0.98950790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Ignition is 82,750.57500747 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $182,754.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

