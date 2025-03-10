iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 118638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Trading of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,302 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,794,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 498,845 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

