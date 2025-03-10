Inceptionr LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.36 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

