Inceptionr LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Koppers by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.