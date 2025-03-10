Inceptionr LLC Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

