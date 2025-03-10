Inceptionr LLC Sells 5,580 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

CZR opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

