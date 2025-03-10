Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 28.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $34.35 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. The trade was a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.