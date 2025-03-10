Independent Advisor Alliance Has $37.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 379.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $290.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

