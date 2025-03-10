Independent Advisor Alliance Has $49.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9,062.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

