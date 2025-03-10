Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 13,092 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $287.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

