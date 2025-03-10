InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Head-To-Head Review

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and Fast Track Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 1 4.00 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Fast Track Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $132.86 million 0.76 $24.23 million $0.14 7.93 Fast Track Solutions $1.29 million 0.03 N/A N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 11.66% 6.39% 3.95% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Fast Track Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

