Insider Buying: Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Insider Acquires £50,000.06 in Stock

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Gavey acquired 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.06 ($64,632.96).

Foresight Group Price Performance

LON:FSG opened at GBX 386 ($4.99) on Monday. Foresight Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 544.99 ($7.04). The company has a market cap of £443.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.86.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.32%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.