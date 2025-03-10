Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($7,911.39).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 25,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,250.00 ($3,955.70).

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

