Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Acquires 33,700 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,070.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LRA remained flat at C$1.28 during midday trading on Monday. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,937. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

