Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Acquires 33,700 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Henry Ingram bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,070.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CVE LRA remained flat at C$1.28 during midday trading on Monday. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,937. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
