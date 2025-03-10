Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells $13,582,014.39 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.59, for a total transaction of $13,582,014.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96.

Beigene Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $247.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONC shares. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

