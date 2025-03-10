Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 22,357 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.53. 262,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,233,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

