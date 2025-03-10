Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CEO Sells $130,438.28 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $130,438.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,737.33. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Movchan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,029.20.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $28,070.23.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 3,255.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,000,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 971,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

