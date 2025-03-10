Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 683 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,321.72. This represents a 45.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total transaction of C$323,627.77.

On Monday, December 23rd, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total transaction of C$106,281.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$162.05 on Monday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.13.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

