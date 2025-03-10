Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells $200,302.20 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,338.28. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPTA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

