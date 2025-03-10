Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 1,785 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 353,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,014. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

