Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 1,785 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 353,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,014. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.
RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
