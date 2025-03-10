Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $95.31. 78,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 420,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Insperity by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

