insurance (INSURANCE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, insurance has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One insurance token can now be purchased for about $34.13 or 0.00041302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. insurance has a market capitalization of $638.14 million and $43,500.30 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

insurance Profile

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 33.12635188 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12,322.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

