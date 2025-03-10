Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 80,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,069,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,553,000 after purchasing an additional 655,520 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

