Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.05. 21,350,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 97,763,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

