International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 4.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $340,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.60 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

