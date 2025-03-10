Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $609.61 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.12.
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
