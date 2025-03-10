Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Lessened by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,010 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

