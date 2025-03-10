Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
