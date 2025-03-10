Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 591.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Invesco by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Invesco by 11.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.