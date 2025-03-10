Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.