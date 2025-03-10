Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Germany ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,082 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 419% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,907 put options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,267. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

