Investors Research Corp Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $196.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.