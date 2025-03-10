Investors Research Corp Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $196.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $294.81.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
