Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $38.87 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

