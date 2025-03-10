Investors Research Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,139,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 765,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 365,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

