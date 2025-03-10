Investors Research Corp Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

