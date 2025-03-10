Investors Research Corp Sells 275 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

