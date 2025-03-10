iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.15 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
