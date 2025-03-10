iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Reduced by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

