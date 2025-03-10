iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3,427.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.05 and a 200-day moving average of $589.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

