iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

